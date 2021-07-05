Short Interest in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) Decreases By 22.7%

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 22.7% from the May 31st total of 1,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 695,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYFM. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hydrofarm Holdings Group alerts:

HYFM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.62. The stock had a trading volume of 22,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,624. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 52 week low of $41.59 and a 52 week high of $95.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.67.

HYFM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.17.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrofarm Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.