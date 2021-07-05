Short Interest in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Expands By 37.0%

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, a growth of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 388,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 141.2% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 193.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 12.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund by 10.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter.

Get Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund alerts:

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland Funds I - Highland Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.