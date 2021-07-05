Short Interest in Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) Drops By 16.1%

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,997,000 shares, a decline of 16.1% from the May 31st total of 2,379,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 19,970.0 days.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Hengan International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

HEGIF opened at $6.46 on Monday. Hengan International Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.45.

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

