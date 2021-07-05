Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Rises By 16.7%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 2,220,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.44.

Shares of FR stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 805,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,617. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $37.74 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FR. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

