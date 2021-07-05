Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Drops By 17.0%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 466,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,648. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.35.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.
About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund
Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.
