Short Interest in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Drops By 17.0%

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EVV traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.30. The stock had a trading volume of 466,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,648. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $13.35.

Get Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,786,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,973,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,066,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 94,604 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,380,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,068,000 after purchasing an additional 81,157 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,667,000 after purchasing an additional 152,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,036,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,086,000 after purchasing an additional 543,775 shares in the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.