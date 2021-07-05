Short Interest in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Decreases By 18.1%

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,350,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 4,090,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Digital Turbine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.44.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $68.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.56. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $102.56.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 59.51% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $95.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 141.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Digital Turbine news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,238,000 after buying an additional 254,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 2.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,787 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after buying an additional 39,476 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,942,000 after buying an additional 869,828 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,324,000 after buying an additional 350,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Digital Turbine by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 818,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

