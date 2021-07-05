Short Interest in COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Increases By 21.4%

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Shares of COSCO SHIPPING stock opened at $13.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97. COSCO SHIPPING has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

COSCO SHIPPING’s stock is scheduled to split on Thursday, August 12th. The 13-10 split was announced on Thursday, August 12th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, August 12th.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Recommended Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.