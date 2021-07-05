Short Interest in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Grows By 33.3%

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 45,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTHR opened at $2.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.90 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTHR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 11,816.7% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 92.0% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the first quarter valued at approximately $415,000. 20.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

