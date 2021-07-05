Short Interest in Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) Increases By 20.9%

Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,400 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the May 31st total of 32,600 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 304,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BNSO stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. Bonso Electronics International has a twelve month low of $2.44 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bonso Electronics International stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bonso Electronics International Inc. (NASDAQ:BNSO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Bonso Electronics International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

Bonso Electronics International Inc designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic sensor-based and wireless products. The company operates in four segments: Scales, Pet Electronic Products, Rental and Management, and Others. The Scales segment provides sensor-based scales products that include bathroom, kitchen, office, jewelry, laboratory, postal, and industrial scales for consumer, commercial, and industrial applications.

