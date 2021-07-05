Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) Expands By 37.5%

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 32,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of MYJ opened at $15.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.74. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $16.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, insider John Perlowski sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total transaction of $26,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MYJ. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 125,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 116,129 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $917,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

