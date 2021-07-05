Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Expands By 19.5%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.04. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $50.06.
Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.
About Betterware de Mexico
Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.
