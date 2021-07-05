Short Interest in Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Expands By 19.5%

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the May 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:BWMX opened at $46.88 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.04. Betterware de Mexico has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $50.06.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $142.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4761 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This is an increase from Betterware de Mexico’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Betterware de Mexico’s payout ratio is 363.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after purchasing an additional 326,317 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its position in Betterware de Mexico by 10.9% during the first quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Betterware de Mexico during the first quarter worth $431,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

About Betterware de Mexico

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

