Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Rises By 32.6%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the May 31st total of 68,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 674,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $6.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.79. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a fifty-two week low of $4.93 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is a boost from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.