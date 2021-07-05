Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Hits $4.57

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Shield Protocol has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.57 or 0.00013583 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shield Protocol has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00044511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00135098 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00168387 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000146 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003057 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,553.84 or 0.99793854 BTC.

About Shield Protocol

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,816 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol

