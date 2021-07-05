Shard Market Capitalization Tops $6.39 Million (SHARD)

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One Shard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000515 BTC on popular exchanges. Shard has a market cap of $6.39 million and approximately $5,290.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 28.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 43.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000086 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,000,000 coins. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Buying and Selling Shard

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shard should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

