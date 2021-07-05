SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) Short Interest Update

SGOCO Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SGOC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the May 31st total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of SGOC stock opened at $2.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.93. SGOCO Group has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $4.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SGOCO Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SGOCO Group in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

SGOCO Group, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures phase change material storage systems for applications on cooling and heating systems in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's products include phase change material thermal energy storage products; LCD/LED monitors; and TV product-related and application-specific products.

