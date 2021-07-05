SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 53,134 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 62.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 53,134 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBSI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

UBSI opened at $36.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $283.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

