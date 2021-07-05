SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 20,371 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,371 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 135.4% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Truist increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tempur Sealy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 73,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,913.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,603.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Steven H. Rusing sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $63,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,943,996.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 100,484 shares of company stock valued at $3,957,374 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPX opened at $42.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $42.43.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

