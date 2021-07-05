SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 57.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,977 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Assurant by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Assurant by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its stake in Assurant by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 20,870 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Assurant stock opened at $156.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.51. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.71 and a 12 month high of $163.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

AIZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

