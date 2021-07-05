SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SES S.A. provides satellite broadband communications services. It offers video services, such as broadcasting, content distribution and occasional use and full-time video contribution services. The company also provides enterprise services, including enterprise broadband, infrastructure as a service, bandwidth, and customized connectivity and tailored services. SES S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get SES alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of SES in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SES in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of SES in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of SES in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBAF opened at $7.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. SES has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $10.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.28.

SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. SES had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The company had revenue of $525.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that SES will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

About SES

SES SA provides satellite and ground infrastructure solutions worldwide. The company offers content management comprising content storage, content processing, video on demand (VoD) content delivery, metadata management, content localization, and clipping and editing services; channel playout; content monetization services, including subscription and pay-per-view models, targeted ad replacement, and content packaging for VoD and linear TV consumption; and content distribution, such as direct to home, digital terrestrial television and direct to cable, fiber and IP delivery, occasional use, online streaming, and content delivery network services.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SES (SGBAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.