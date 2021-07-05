Sei Investments Co. Sells 11,831 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 53.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,831 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 6.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 451,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,848,000 after purchasing an additional 26,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 26.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 205,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $18.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.83. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

