Sei Investments Co. Reduces Stock Position in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) by 55.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,818 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHX. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHI Group in the first quarter valued at about $3,165,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,110,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,070,000 after purchasing an additional 655,273 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 136,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of DHI Group by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 55,987 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DHI Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NYSE DHX opened at $3.30 on Monday. DHI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

