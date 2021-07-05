Sei Investments Co. Buys Shares of 12,200 Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fly Leasing by 19.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 11,102 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the fourth quarter worth $670,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fly Leasing in the first quarter worth $655,000. 43.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FLY stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.53. Fly Leasing Limited has a 12 month low of $5.64 and a 12 month high of $17.02.

Several research firms have commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fly Leasing from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fly Leasing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.05 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.68.

About Fly Leasing

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 84 aircraft, including 75 narrow-body passenger aircraft and nine wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as seven engines.

