Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$6.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$4.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 37.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SES. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$6.00 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$4.50 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.88.

SES traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$757.45 million and a PE ratio of -11.74. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$1.21 and a twelve month high of C$5.15.

In related news, Director Bradley R. Munro sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.13, for a total transaction of C$90,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$103,250. Also, Senior Officer Allen Peter Gransch sold 6,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.33, for a total transaction of C$29,322.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 499,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,162,899.95.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides specialized solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

