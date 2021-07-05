Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 79.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,397 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagen by 765.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.38.

SGEN opened at $157.27 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.42. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $3,961,774.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $195,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,812 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,488 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

