SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCYX. Aegis decreased their price objective on SCYNEXIS from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.89. 493,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,957. SCYNEXIS has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $162.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.10.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $12.05 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,129,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after buying an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,474,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,279,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $9,601,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the fourth quarter valued at $5,240,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SCYNEXIS by 335.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 325,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 250,546 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS Company Profile

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers therapies for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It is developing its lead product candidate, ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including vulvovaginal candidiasis, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections.

