SCW Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

SCW Capital Management LP reduced its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252,973 shares during the quarter. Berry Global Group makes up about 6.0% of SCW Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SCW Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Berry Global Group worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BERY stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $65.99. The stock had a trading volume of 13,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,092. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.57. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.82 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, President William J. Norman sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.92, for a total transaction of $1,240,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $1,321,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

