Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder David E. Shaw Sells 41,575 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 41,575 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $3,168,846.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SDGR opened at $75.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.37 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.61. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.27 and a 1-year high of $117.00.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Schrödinger by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,561,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,443,000 after buying an additional 1,166,393 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,694,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,189,000 after purchasing an additional 658,523 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 648,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,491,000 after purchasing an additional 566,839 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 17,064.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,130,000 after purchasing an additional 528,994 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

