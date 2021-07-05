Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 72.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,759 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDR. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,051 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,545,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,713,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,174,000 after purchasing an additional 550,147 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,310,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,341,000 after purchasing an additional 545,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Schneider National by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 440,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,002,000 after purchasing an additional 330,186 shares during the last quarter. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNDR stock opened at $21.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.78. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $28.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.40%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $26.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

