SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) Short Interest Up 17.6% in June

SC Health Co. (NYSE:SCPE) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,100 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 123,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on SC Health in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Get SC Health alerts:

NYSE SCPE remained flat at $$10.08 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,536. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.07. SC Health has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $229.96 million, a P/E ratio of 252.00 and a beta of -0.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in SC Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in SC Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SC Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in SC Health in the 1st quarter valued at $504,000. Institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Company Profile

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Further Reading: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.