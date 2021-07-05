SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2,508.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of SAP opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.47.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.
Featured Article: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.