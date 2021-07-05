SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Acquired by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 2,508.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,785 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $11,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 4.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SAP opened at $141.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP SE has a one year low of $104.64 and a one year high of $169.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.47.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. SAP had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $2.189 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 31.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

