salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 153.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,772 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $1,149,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,178,019.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,036 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total value of $477,279.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,640 shares in the company, valued at $7,651,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 315,892 shares of company stock worth $74,635,720. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.31.

NYSE CRM opened at $248.20 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.93 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $229.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

