RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,700 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the May 31st total of 343,200 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

RYB Education stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,952. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61. RYB Education has a one year low of $2.21 and a one year high of $5.91.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a negative net margin of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $47.07 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RYB Education will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.