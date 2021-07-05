Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 592,608 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HealthInvest Partners AB increased its position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $352,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.54. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $364.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $41.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler bought 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BDSI. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

