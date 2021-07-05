Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 38,642 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,642 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Parsons were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,267,000. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 647,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,578,000 after buying an additional 63,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parsons by 37.1% in the first quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter.

PSN opened at $39.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Parsons Co. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $45.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.80.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Parsons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $874.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Parsons Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PSN shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Parsons from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Parsons from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Parsons Profile

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to U.S.

