Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 23,467 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,467 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cue Biopharma were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,751,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $701,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 351.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 59,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 46,202 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 73,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 59.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CUE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE opened at $11.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $375.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.79. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $24.02.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. On average, analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

