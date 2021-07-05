Russell Investments Group Ltd. Makes New Investment in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCU. North Run Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $2,671,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,430,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 167,914 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $3,666,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $2,880,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

SCU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $48.50 to $46.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 9,239 shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $200,578.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $24.71 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $27.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.72.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.62%.

Sculptor Capital Management Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.