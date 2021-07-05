Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $309,000 in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in SJW Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 14,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of SJW Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

SJW stock opened at $63.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $71.69.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

