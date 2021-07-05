Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in PetMed Express were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PETS. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in PetMed Express by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In other news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $32.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $654.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.10 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.52.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. PetMed Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

