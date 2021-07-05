Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $282,000 Stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 37.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INO. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 399.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 691,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after buying an additional 553,005 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,515,053 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,541,000 after buying an additional 3,272,112 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

In other news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 38,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $385,735.35. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,592 shares in the company, valued at $216,135.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Kies sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,231 shares of company stock worth $1,241,511. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

INO stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.80. The company has a current ratio of 14.17, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 0.65. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $28.54.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.16% and a negative net margin of 2,916.64%. The company’s revenue was down 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

