Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Marlin Business Services worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after buying an additional 37,457 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $853,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Business Services stock opened at $22.77 on Monday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $23.24. The stock has a market cap of $273.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.62.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $17.48 million during the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

