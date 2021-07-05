Rubric Capital Management LP Takes $21.82 Million Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 938,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Radian Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Radian Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Radian Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 63,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Radian Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Radian Group alerts:

Shares of Radian Group stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.48. Radian Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $25.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.24.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $328.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.97 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radian Group Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RDN shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

In other news, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 11,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $251,042.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,459 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,046.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Mumford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $89,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,657 shares in the company, valued at $194,176.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,022 shares of company stock worth $815,687 over the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.