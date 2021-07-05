Rubric Capital Management LP Sells 641,333 Shares of Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX)

Rubric Capital Management LP reduced its position in Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,971,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 641,333 shares during the period. Magnachip Semiconductor makes up approximately 2.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.25% of Magnachip Semiconductor worth $49,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magnachip Semiconductor alerts:

MX stock opened at $23.80 on Monday. Magnachip Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $26.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.03.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Magnachip Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 70.89%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Magnachip Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MX. Vertical Research lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Magnachip Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.60.

Magnachip Semiconductor Profile

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotives, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, organic light emitting diodes, and micro light emitting diode (LED) televisions.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnachip Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.