Rubric Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,331,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Green Plains makes up about 2.1% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.98% of Green Plains worth $36,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GPRE. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,686,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,006,000.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Green Plains from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $33.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.10. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $553.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Crowley sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $402,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,801.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

