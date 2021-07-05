Rubric Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,536,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,953,000. TransAlta comprises about 2.5% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in TransAlta in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in TransAlta by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in TransAlta in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in TransAlta by 21.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. 59.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAC opened at $9.89 on Monday. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The utilities provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $506.98 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0367 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

