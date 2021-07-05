Rubric Capital Management LP Invests $19.30 Million in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 221,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,000. Rubric Capital Management LP owned 1.32% of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HY. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 257.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, VP Gregory Breier sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $186,202.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at $411,813.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HY opened at $71.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $102.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 1.15.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $732.20 million for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 0.99%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

