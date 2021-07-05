Rubric Capital Management LP Has $9.82 Million Stock Position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,914,861 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061,444 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $9,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 125,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the 4th quarter worth $211,000.

MREO stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.28. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.71.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MREO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

