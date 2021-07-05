Rubric Capital Management LP Has $31.70 Million Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 181.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 590,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. OneMain accounts for approximately 1.9% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in OneMain were worth $31,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $1,304,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,111,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,717,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $2,444,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter worth about $38,875,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $60.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.38. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 2.07.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

