Rubric Capital Management LP Acquires 1,061,444 Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)

Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) by 57.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,914,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,061,444 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group were worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MREO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Mereo BioPharma Group by 1,594.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,653,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,649,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,976,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MREO. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mereo BioPharma Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ MREO opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.28. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom and internationally. Its lead product candidate, etigilimab (OMP-313M32), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumor.

