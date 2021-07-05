RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the May 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 951,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.1 days. Currently, 14.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other RPC news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $1,680,000.00. Also, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 195,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $1,134,399.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,199,461 shares in the company, valued at $30,104,879.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,532,309 shares of company stock worth $14,060,490. 69.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get RPC alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of RPC by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 122,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in RPC by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of RPC from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

RES stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 37,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,055. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43. RPC has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 2.13.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPC will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for RPC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.