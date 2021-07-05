Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Position Lifted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,720,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,872,000 after acquiring an additional 557,366 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,954,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,904,000 after purchasing an additional 714,939 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,053,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,390,000 after purchasing an additional 87,365 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$131.00 to C$139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$132.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating and set a $127.27 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$133.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.11.

Royal Bank of Canada stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $102.21. 34,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,617. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $104.92. The company has a market cap of $145.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.80. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.8915 dividend. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.48%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.